A $9-million deal for CPI Aerostructures Inc. to buy the specialty welding subsidiary of another Long Island aerospace contractor is in jeopardy, according to a news release.

CPI Aero, based in Edgewood, said it has received notice from Hauppauge-based Air Industries Group "that claims to terminate" the agreement under which CPI would purchase Welding Metallurgy Inc. The purchase agreement was announced in March.

In the statement issued after the stock market close Monday, CPI Aero said it "disputes the purported termination" and that the failure of Air Industries "to provide full access to WMI's books and records...is a material breach of the agreement."

The deal had been expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.

CPI Aero said it "is considering all of its options against Air Industries under the agreement."

Calls seeking comment from Air Industries and CPI Aero were not immediately returned.

Welding Metallurgy, with about 70 employees, provides specialty welded products and assemblies to aerospace customers such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Sikorsky.

At the time of the deal, Douglas McCrosson, president and chief executive of CPI Aero, said that Welding Metallurgy would be moved from Hauppauge to CPI's 171,000-square-foot facility.

When the sale was announced, Luciano "Lou" Melluzzo, who became Air Industries' chief executive in November, said the sale would give the company liquidity.

CPI Aero makes structural assemblies for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Air Industries makes assemblies and components, including landing gear, for military aircraft.

Shares of CPI Aero fell 1.9 percent Monday to close at $10.30. Air Industries stock shed 3.9 percent to $1.73.