TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
Business

CPI Aero says IRS challenge pushed it to net loss in 4th quarter 

The defense contractor's revenue rose; CEO says the company has a "large backlog" of orders.

CPI Aerostructures in Edgewood said it learned the

CPI Aerostructures in Edgewood said it learned the IRS might disallow a loss taken in 2014. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print

CPI Aerostructures Inc., an Edgewood defense contractor, Wednesday reported it swung to a net loss for the fourth quarter after setting aside funds to pay an IRS challenge to a 2014 operating loss claim.

The 39-year-old maker of structural parts for aircraft such as the A-10 close-support jet and the HondaJet business jet posted a net loss of $800,000, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of $2.1 million, or 23 cents per share, in the 2017 period.

In a news release, the company said it set aside about $4.5 million for 2018 income taxes — including $3.7 million for the fourth quarter — after learning that the loss it claimed in 2014 might be disallowed. About $3.1 million of that amount was related to the 2014 issue.

The tax set-aside gave CPI an effective tax rate of about 66 percent, the company said.

Fourth-quarter revenue climbed to $26.5 million from $23.8 million in the year-earlier period.

The company forecast 2019 revenue of $98 million to $102 million. That compares with $83.9 million in 2018.

"We secured new multi-year program wins, program extensions and program acquisitions that added more than 17 percent to an already large backlog," CPI Aero's president and chief executive Douglas McCrosson said in a statement.

Shares of CPI were up more than 11 percent to $7.60 in early trading Wednesday.

In February, the company disclosed in a government filing that an accounting "error" had been identified in its third-quarter results requiring reductions in revenue of $900,000 to $950,000.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

A view from the Coast Guard response boat Sunken boat off LI monitored for pollution threat
Exterior of the New York State Department of Officials: DMV worker groped, stole from drivers
An artist's rendering of a proposed makeover for Northwell plans NYC hospital's $2.5B makeover
Hugh King and wife Loretta Orion were grand Parade hosts fell for community, and each other
Japanese tidying guru Marie Kondo, left, is pictured Marie Kondo’s Netflix show inspires LIers to tidy
Hempstead Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney in February of LI councilwoman opposes appealing split ruling