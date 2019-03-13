CPI Aero says IRS challenge pushed it to net loss in 4th quarter
The defense contractor's revenue rose; CEO says the company has a "large backlog" of orders.
CPI Aerostructures Inc., an Edgewood defense contractor, Wednesday reported it swung to a net loss for the fourth quarter after setting aside funds to pay an IRS challenge to a 2014 operating loss claim.
The 39-year-old maker of structural parts for aircraft such as the A-10 close-support jet and the HondaJet business jet posted a net loss of $800,000, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of $2.1 million, or 23 cents per share, in the 2017 period.
In a news release, the company said it set aside about $4.5 million for 2018 income taxes — including $3.7 million for the fourth quarter — after learning that the loss it claimed in 2014 might be disallowed. About $3.1 million of that amount was related to the 2014 issue.
The tax set-aside gave CPI an effective tax rate of about 66 percent, the company said.
Fourth-quarter revenue climbed to $26.5 million from $23.8 million in the year-earlier period.
The company forecast 2019 revenue of $98 million to $102 million. That compares with $83.9 million in 2018.
"We secured new multi-year program wins, program extensions and program acquisitions that added more than 17 percent to an already large backlog," CPI Aero's president and chief executive Douglas McCrosson said in a statement.
Shares of CPI were up more than 11 percent to $7.60 in early trading Wednesday.
In February, the company disclosed in a government filing that an accounting "error" had been identified in its third-quarter results requiring reductions in revenue of $900,000 to $950,000.
