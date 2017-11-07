This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 43° Good Morning
Few Clouds 43° Good Morning
Business

CPI Aero wins $15.8 million contract for F-35 assemblies

CPI Aerostructures, which manufactures aircraft parts, won a

CPI Aerostructures, which manufactures aircraft parts, won a contract with Lockheed Martin. March 6, 2012. Photo Credit: Jeremy Bales

By Ken Schachter  kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

CPI Aerostructures Inc. has received a $15.8 million contract to make assemblies used to open and close the cockpit canopy of all three variants of the F-35 fighter, the Edgewood aerospace contractor announced.

The contract with the jet’s prime manufacturer, Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin, calls for CPI to manufacture canopy actuation drive shaft assemblies.

CPI announced the contract on Monday.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018 and continue through Dec. 31, 2022.

A previous contract awarded in 2015 and worth up to $10.6 million calls for CPI to make arresting gear door assemblies for the F-35A, one of three variants of the aircraft. Arresting gears are used to slow an aircraft as it lands.

In July, the Pentagon revised its acquisition estimate for the F-35 fighter fleet to $406.5 billion.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, for Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Long Islanders will head to the polls on Polls open for LI's 150 local elections
Mayor Robert Kennedy unveils the new logo for Village celebrates 125 years of incorporation
A great horned owl was likely flying after Owl freed after getting tangled up in net
Patchogue Village sanitation workers Charlie Collins, left, Troy Ride along with an LI sanitation worker
María Ulloa Funes, an immigrant from Honduras who Nicaraguan immigrants to lose protected status
Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, will decide Brown: Vote on Tuesday!
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE