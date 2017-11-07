CPI Aerostructures Inc. has received a $15.8 million contract to make assemblies used to open and close the cockpit canopy of all three variants of the F-35 fighter, the Edgewood aerospace contractor announced.

The contract with the jet’s prime manufacturer, Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin, calls for CPI to manufacture canopy actuation drive shaft assemblies.

CPI announced the contract on Monday.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018 and continue through Dec. 31, 2022.

A previous contract awarded in 2015 and worth up to $10.6 million calls for CPI to make arresting gear door assemblies for the F-35A, one of three variants of the aircraft. Arresting gears are used to slow an aircraft as it lands.

In July, the Pentagon revised its acquisition estimate for the F-35 fighter fleet to $406.5 billion.