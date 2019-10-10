TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
Business

Higher rents spur modest rise in Consumer Price Index for Long Island

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose modestly in September compared with a year earlier on higher residential rents, but lower prices for gasoline and electricity.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.4 percent last month compared with September 2018.

The year-over-year increase was the smallest since February’s 1.3 percent.

Rents increased 3.5% in September compared with a year ago “and drove the 12-month change” in the index, said Martin Kohli, the bureau’s chief regional economist.

The price of gasoline was off 9%, year over year. Electricity was down 3.2% while natural gas was up 0.4%.

Overall, the cost of household energy fell 5.6% in the 12-month period, the biggest decline in three years, Kohli said.

The cost of medical care jumped 5.2%, year over year. Used automobile prices were up 2.9%, and tuition, school fees and child care rose 3.7%.

These increases were partially offset by a 0.4% drop in grocery prices from September 2018. The cost of clothing also was down 5.1%.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search