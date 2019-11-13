TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Local consumer prices rose 1.5% in October over a year earlier 

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose modestly in October compared with a year earlier, in part due to higher housing costs. 

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.5 percent last month compared with October 2018. 

Residential rents jumped 2.9 percent last month compared with October 2018, said Martin Kohli, the bureau’s chief regional economist.

The cost of medical care increased 4.9 percent in October, year over year. Education services, including school tuition and daycare fees, rose 4.3 percent.

Grocery prices rose 1.3 percent, while automobile insurance was up 0.2 percent.

Natural gas prices increased 5.6 percent last month compared with October 2018.

These increases were partially offset by declines in some energy costs. Gasoline prices fell 9.9 percent year over year and electricity costs dropped 5.9 percent.

The price of clothing was down 4.9 percent last month compared with October 2018.

James T. Madore

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

