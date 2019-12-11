Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose modestly in November compared with a year earlier, due largely to the higher cost of housing.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.8% last month compared with November 2018.

Residential rents increased 3% last month compared with November 2018.

Prices for natural gas and electricity was up 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively, year over year.

The cost of medical care rose 4.4% in November compared with a year earlier. Tuition, other school fees and day-care services climbed 3.9%

These increases were partially offset by a 5.8% decline in gasoline prices from November 2018.

The cost of clothing was down 3.6%, year over year.

Grocery prices were “virtually unchanged," said the bureau’s chief regional economist, Martin Kohli.