TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
54° Good Morning
Business

Metro area consumer prices rose 1.9% in a year on gasoline, housing

The price of gasoline rose 12.9 percent last month, year over year.

Rising gas prices are helping lift consumer prices,

Rising gas prices are helping lift consumer prices, Siena found.  Photo Credit: AP/Elise Amendola

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com
Print

Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose last month compared with a year ago on the higher cost of gasoline and residential rents.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.9 percent in April compared with a year earlier.

Martin Kohli, the bureau's chief regional economist, said last week that housing costs helped fuel the index's rise in April.

Residential rents were up 2.2 percent from April 2017.

The cost of gasoline rose 12.9 percent last month, year over year. Electricity and natural gas were up 3.6 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

Grocery prices climbed 1.2 percent in April compared with a year ago. And the cost of medical care rose 3.2 percent.

These increases were partially offset by declines in the price of clothing and durable goods, which fell 2.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com

More news

James H. Heil, commissioner of the Islip Department Town turning trash piles into solar farms
North Lindenhurst firefighters on scene of car fires Cops probe two car fires on same street
Several celebrities are said to have stayed at Marilyn Monroe said to have stayed at LI rental
Hempstead Bay Constable Sgt. Matthew Sohm, left, Thomas Town proposes limit on number of backyard boats
In Suffolk County, the median price for home LI home prices increase as supply drops
Eastbound traffic builds up on Route 25 in How North Fork traffic is slowing