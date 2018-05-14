Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose last month compared with a year ago on the higher cost of gasoline and residential rents.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.9 percent in April compared with a year earlier.

Martin Kohli, the bureau's chief regional economist, said last week that housing costs helped fuel the index's rise in April.

Residential rents were up 2.2 percent from April 2017.

The cost of gasoline rose 12.9 percent last month, year over year. Electricity and natural gas were up 3.6 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

Grocery prices climbed 1.2 percent in April compared with a year ago. And the cost of medical care rose 3.2 percent.

These increases were partially offset by declines in the price of clothing and durable goods, which fell 2.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.