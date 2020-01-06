Alcohol may soon be a coming attraction at more movie theaters across the state thanks to a bevy of new craft beverage-related proposals Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo plans to announce during his annual State of the State address Wednesday.

In a Friday announcement, Cuomo said he would propose three new measures that would help the growing craft manufacturing industry by reforming prohibition-era laws, removing hurdles to the sale of alcohol at movie theaters, and modernizing existing laws to help educational institutions train new craft beverage workers.

"New York's craft beverage industry is flourishing thanks to eight years of targeted investments and forward-thinking policies that are attracting new businesses and supporting our booming tourism industry," Cuomo said in a statement.

Regarding the sale of alcohol at the movies, current state law requires that movie theaters have full kitchens and tables inside screening rooms in order to sell alcohol. Cuomo’s proposal, which is meant to help theaters generate more revenue, would remove those requirements and allow adult ticket holders to PG-13 movies or above to purchase one drink per person at a time.

The governor said the proposal will “give more New Yorkers the opportunity to responsibly enjoy a drink at the movies."