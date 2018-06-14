TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island is home to more than 130 craft beverage makers, state report says

The Island has more manufacturers, including breweries, wineries, distillers and hard cider makers, than New York City, the state figures show. 

Moustache Brewing Co. of Riverhead is one of the breweries on Long Island, according to a state report. Photo Credit: Moustache Brewing Co./Fred Langstaff

Long Island is home to more than 130 craft manufacturers of wine, beer, spirits and hard cider, putting it in third place statewide for the most craft beverage makers, according to New York State data released Thursday.

Nassau and Suffolk counties came out ahead of neighboring New York City, with the Island at 131 makers of alcoholic craft beverages and New York City at 84. The Finger Lakes and Hudson Valley regions took the two tops spots at 178 and 153 manufacturers, respectively.

New York State is now home to 1,005 craft beverage manufacturers, which include wineries, breweries, distillers and hard cider makers, the governor’s office said. More than 530 craft manufacturers have set up shop since Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo hosted the state’s first Beer, Wine, Spirits and Cider Summit in 2012.

“The growth of New York’s craft beverage industry continues to boost local economies throughout the entire state,” Cuomo said in a statement. “By working to remove barriers to expansion, we have helped foster new opportunities for small businesses and will continue to support breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries as they develop their brands, create new jobs and drive tourism all over New York."

Nationally, the state now ranks first in the number of hard cider makers, second in craft distillers, third in breweries and fourth in total wineries, according to the announcement.

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

