Creative Bath Products Inc., a Central Islip manufacturer that counts Amazon, Walmart and other major retailers among its customers, is getting new ownership. The company will continue operations with no immediate plans to cut jobs, said a spokesman for the company's buyer.

The spokesman, Richard Richer, said that the acquirer, Creative Products LLC, "envisions growth" in the maker of hampers, storage boxes, shower caddies, waste baskets and drink ware.

Terms of the acquisition for Creative Bath Products Inc. and its sister company, M&M Molding Corp., were not disclosed. The companies share a location at 250 Creative Drive. The deal is expected to close in this year's fourth quarter.

"We envision growth in the company that will surpass where it has been," Richer said. "Right now, the plan is no change in employment, but a lot of details have to be worked out."

Richer declined to identify the investors behind the buyer, Creative Products LLC.

On Monday, Creative Bath Products and its manufacturing arm, M&M Molding, filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notices as required by New York State.

The notice from Creative Bath Products said it would lay off 54 employees as of Nov. 22, while M&M Molding said it would lay off 39 workers on the same date.

"The old company needs to file WARN notices because the old company will be discontinuing employment," Richer said.

Bob Weiss, Creative Bath Products' chief operating officer, will remain in his position, he said.

The company's products are sold through major retailers including Walmart, Target, Costco, Amazon.com and Bed Bath & Beyond, according to its website.

Creative Bath Products was closed for three months as a non-essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic, which also was a blow to the company's hospitality customers like Hampton Inn, Weiss said.

Business has rebounded this year, rising more than 20% year-over-year so far, he said.

"We are particularly proud that production in the U.S. will continue," said a news release circulated Wednesday. "New ownership is well financed and solid, and will permit us to continue our legacy as an invaluable supplier to our customers and innovative product development leaders."

In March 2015, New York State announced it was allocating 596 kilowatts in low-cost power to Creative Bath Products in return for a pledge to add 10 to its then 200-person workforce.

Tax abatements from the Town of Islip Industrial Development Agency ended after the 2018-2019 tax year, a spokeswoman for that agency said.

The company was founded by in 1973 by the late Mathias Meinzinger, whose family retains an ownership stake.