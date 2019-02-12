TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Crowdfunding expert to speak at Farmingdale State College

The event is being offered by the Long Island Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club and crowdfunding site Indiegogo on Wednesday.

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com @newsgirlie
The Long Island Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club and crowdfunding site Indiegogo will team up on Wednesday to offer inventors and entrepreneurs ideas on how to raise money for their inventions and businesses.

The free event will take place at Farmingdale State College's Campus Center on Wednesday and will run from 7 to 9 p.m.

Marita McGuinn, an Indiegogo manager, will talk about how to use a crowdfunding campaign platform to launch new products. 

Indiegogo, which was founded in 2008, allows people to solicit funds for an idea, charity or startup business. It has helped "bring more than 800,000 innovative ideas to life," its website says. 

For more information, call 934-420-2765 or go to bit.ly/LIinvent.

