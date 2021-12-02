TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange has rolled out social-media tools

The information shared online will be limited to

The information shared online will be limited to the names of the cryptocurrency assets held, their allocation percentages and a performance trendline.  Credit: Newsday/Coinbase

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

Millennials and Generation Z, already the heaviest users of social media, have a new online passion: trading cryptocurrencies. Pew Research Center found that 31% of young adults ages 18-29 — and 43% of men in that age group — have invested in or used cryptocurrencies, more than any other age group.

And now, they can combine their crypto-investing success with a social media shoutout.

Coinbase, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, has rolled out social-media tools allowing users to share information about their portfolios. They can also interact with other Coinbase customers by posting questions and comments about cryptocurrencies.

The shared portfolio information will be limited to the names of the cryptocurrency assets held, their allocation percentages and a performance trendline. It will not reveal the portfolio balance.

Coinbase has also added a feature that allows users to have all or part of their paychecks directly deposited into their Coinbase accounts, much like many employees have their pay deposited directly into their banks or financial institutions. The money can be deposited in dollars or converted into any of the scores of cryptocurrencies available on Coinbase, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

But while younger adults are scooping up the digital coins, the crypto craze has yet to catch on with older Americans. According to the Pew survey, only 3% of seniors 65 and older have invested in or used cryptocurrencies. For this generation, "Ask me about my crypto" will not replace "Ask me about my grandchildren" anytime soon. — PETER KING

By Peter King Special to Newsday

More news

Traffic coming from the city is jammed as
DMV: 400,000 face delays in getting auto registration stickers
Sydney Engel in his backyard with great granddaughter,
Developer who shaped modern senior accommodations dies at 98
Sen. Anna Kaplan speaks during a news conference
Small firms get more NYS government access, information under new laws
Adriana Ancilleri, a junior at Sachem High School
Way to Go! Sachem student promotes healthy hearts
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), who on Monday
Suozzi: Hochul could 'do a better job' on COVID-19
A rally against hate on the steps of
Rally at Rockville Centre synagogue condemns Saturday's Proud Boys march
Didn’t find what you were looking for?