A consumer’s credit score cannot be affected by their online activity, including the credit scores of their Facebook friends and Twitter followers under a bill signed into law by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday.

The law, which takes effect immediately, prohibits credit reporting companies, such as FICO, from using a consumer’s social network to help determine their creditworthiness. Banks and other lenders use credit scores to make loans and issue credit cards, among other activities.

The legislation was sponsored by state Sen. Brian Kavanagh (D-Manhattan) and Assemb. Marcos Crespo (D-Bronx). It passed the State Legislature overwhelming last spring after first being introduced in 2016.

Kavanagh said Monday, “Using social media networks to assess creditworthiness could lead to new forms of discrimination akin to redlining and other practices that have no legitimate place in our economy.”

Crespo agreed, adding, “A person’s online use and search history is absolutely irrelevant to their creditworthiness.”

The lawmakers noted a report from the federal General Accounting Office which found 75 percent of credit scores are incorrect because they are based on faulty information collected by credit bureaus.

About a decade ago, credit reporting companies and lenders first floated the idea of using computer algorithms and artificial intelligence to gather information on consumers’ internet usage and social media footprint.

A FICO spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.