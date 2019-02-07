Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo wants a lockbox for mass transit funds that would protect money raised from his proposed congesting pricing or a 30 percent fare increase.

Speaking to a business group in Manhattan Thursday, Cuomo said he would include the lockbox in amendments to his 2019-20 state budget, due next week.

He also said he would aim to combat a spike in fare evasion, strip legislative leaders of their unilateral veto of MTA capital budgets and reconstitute the agency’s board of directors.

“The MTA is a disgrace for this state. . . . We are at a point of crisis. . . . We cannot punt any more,” Cuomo told about 400 people at the Association for a Better New York luncheon in midtown Manhattan. “I actually believe we can make progress.”

Any changes to the MTA, which runs commuter railroads including the Long Island Rail Road and subways and buses in New York City, will likely occur in the state budget, which must be adopted before the April 1 start of the state fiscal year.

Cuomo didn’t say directly that he wants control of the MTA but suggested six possible leadership scenarios, including one where he is in charge.

“I’m not going to tell New Yorkers that I will try to fix the MTA without the authority to do it,” he said Thursday.

The current MTA board has gubernatorial appointees, but it also has appointees from New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and county executives across the metropolitan region.

Cuomo said congestion pricing — charging a toll to commuters who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street — is the best new funding source for the MTA. He painted a stark picture for the State Legislature, asking lawmakers to either adopt congestion pricing or raise fares 30 percent.

A congestion pricing plan from former Mayor Michael Bloomberg died in the Assembly in 2008, when the Democratic majority refused to bring a bill to a vote.

Under Cuomo's proposal, the 1.8 percent of Nassau commuters and the 0.8 percent of Suffolk commuters who drive into Manhattan would pay more.

The association’s membership applauded loudly at the mention of congestion pricing.

Before Cuomo came to the podium, association chairman Steven Rubenstein, president of the Rubenstein public relations firm in Manhattan, told the crowd congestion pricing is a “desperately needed revenue stream to improve our transit system.”