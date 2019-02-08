Oakdale will receive $26.4 million for sewers – money that Great River residents turned down in a referendum last month, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.

Speaking to the Long Island Association business group, Cuomo said he will redirect the federal and state funds to a project aimed at connecting up to 400 Oakdale houses to the existing sewer system. They currently rely on septic systems that leak nitrogen into the Great South Bay.

Brookhaven and Babylon towns had vied for the sewer money after Great River voters turned down a proposal to connect 474 parcels along the Connetquot River to sewers. Great River voters balked at paying $755 annually to support a proposed sewer district.

In two other referenda, Mastic and Babylon residents overwhelmingly approved $331 million worth of sewer projects that would cover 6,500 homes.

"The hundreds of thousands of aging septic tanks leaking toxic pollutants into Long Island's waterways are doing serious and potentially irrevocable damage not just to the environment but also to the region's economy," Cuomo told the LIA. "‎This critical funding will help address the problem head-on and finally put a stop to the insidious algae blooms and fish die-offs plaguing the region."

Cuomo and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone have made sewer hookups a top agenda item as nitrogen pollution worsens.

Cuomo said Suffolk will manage the Oakdale project and the funds will cover both planning and construction expenses. Work will likely start next year.

Suffolk is home to 360,000 septic systems and cesspools, which account for 69 percent of nitrogen pollution. The Oakdale project, together with those in Mastic, Babylon, Patchogue and elsewhere, represents the county’s largest sewer expansion since the 1970s.

Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, said Friday, “Aging and failing septic systems contribute to water quality impairments that cause harmful algae blooms and threaten drinking water, tourism and recreation.”

A DEC spokeswoman said state and Suffolk officials are evaluating whether Oakdale residents must vote on the project.



