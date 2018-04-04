New York State recovered and returned $35.4 million in wages last year to 36,446 workers who were shortchanged by their employers, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

The total included $5.2 million returned on Long Island to 2,377 workers. The dollar amount was the second-highest in the state, after New York City’s $15.6 million.

This year’s state total eclipsed last year’s $34 million collected on behalf of 27,420 wage theft victims.

“We have zero tolerance for those who seek to rob employees out of an honest day’s pay for an honest day’s work,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a news release.

The most common ways that employers shortchange workers include paying tips only, not paying overtime, withholding final paychecks and charging employees for required uniforms or equipment, the state said.

To file a wage theft complaint, call 888-4-NYSDOL or 888-469-7365.