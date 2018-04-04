TODAY'S PAPER
State returns $35.4M for workers shortchanged by employers in 2017

The amount includes $5.2M returned to staffers on Long Island, the second-highest amount in the state, and covers 2,377 employees here.

The New York State Capitol building in Albany, seen here on March 19, 2014. Photo Credit: Bloomberg / Ron Antonelli

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com @newsgirlie
New York State recovered and returned $35.4 million in wages last year to 36,446 workers who were shortchanged by their employers, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

The total included $5.2 million returned on Long Island to 2,377 workers. The dollar amount was the second-highest in the state, after New York City’s $15.6 million.

This year’s state total eclipsed last year’s $34 million collected on behalf of 27,420 wage theft victims.

“We have zero tolerance for those who seek to rob employees out of an honest day’s pay for an honest day’s work,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a news release.

The most common ways that employers shortchange workers include paying tips only, not paying overtime, withholding final paychecks and charging employees for required uniforms or equipment, the state said.

To file a wage theft complaint, call 888-4-NYSDOL or 888-469-7365.

Carrie Mason-Draffen reports about Long Island employment issues and other business news, and writes the Help Wanted column, which answers employees’ and employers’ workplace questions.

