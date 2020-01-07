Cuomo: Create LI institute to train wind farm workers

The state will create a training institute on Long Island for prospective employees of planned offshore wind farms, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

Cuomo said the state would spent $20 million on the offshore wind training institute, to be housed at Stony Brook University and Farmingdale State College. The institute would begin enrolling students next year, he said.

The institute could work with other institutions, such as the Composite Prototyping Center in Plainview and SUNY Maritime College in the Bronx.

Cuomo’s announcement follows a pledge by wind farm developer Orsted to invest $10 million in a training institute at Suffolk County Community College.

Orsted, which is based in Denmark, has reached an agreement with the state for a wind farm off Montauk.

Last year, Cuomo announced the most ambitious offshore wind initiative in the country: the Orsted farm and another farm south of Jones Beach to be developed by Norway-based Equinor. Together, the two wind farms would produce enough electricity to power one million homes by 2024.

Cuomo estimated the institute will train 2,500 people to work in the industry over the next five years. The farms that have been announced so far will have construction sites in Albany and New York City and operations and maintenance centers in Brooklyn and Port Jefferson.

Orsted operates the nation’s first offshore wind farm near Block Island, Rhode Island, and has an agreement with the Long Island Power Authority for another off Montauk.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cuomo will formally unveil the training institute during his State of the State speech on Wednesday in Albany.

Kevin Law, president of the Long Island Association business group, said the training institute would help prepare residents for jobs in a new industry. The Cuomo-appointed Long Island Regional Economic Development Council, which Law helps to lead, has been working for months to assess how the region can meet the needs of wind farm developers.

“As we continue to develop a clean energy economy on Long Island, these additional workforce development investments to train employees in the renewable energy industry are critical," Law said.