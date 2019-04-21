TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
Business
By Jamie Herzlich

Enticing customers back to seasonal businesses

Nicole Glasser of Bellmore is a coach with

Nicole Glasser of Bellmore is a coach with Huntington Stand Up Paddle, which offers an early-bird incentive where some customers can buy a discounted membership.  Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

Print

Seasonal businesses only have a small window to generate their revenue, so the more customers they can entice back the better.

 Of course, kicking up marketing efforts and incentives to lure  them should begin well in advance.

“Given the limited sales cycle for a seasonal business, it’s critical that business owners engage in a dialogue with their customers even before the season begins, to stay top of mind,” says Beth Goldstein, founder of Massachusetts-based Edge Institute, which trains and advises small businesses. 

Optimally they should be communicating with customers even in the offseason, perhaps even with an email newsletter that could provide tips, she says.

“If they know who their customers are and what they care about, they can still continue a dialogue so their value doesn’t fade,” says Goldstein, author of "Lucky By Design: Navigating Your Path To Success" (Dog Ear Publishing; $18.95).

To bring them back you might offer a discount, early-bird promotion or some other  incentive, she says.

That’s what Huntington Stand Up Paddle does. Typically until Memorial Day weekend it offers an early-bird incentive where customers can buy a membership for paddle boarding and/or kayaking for $300 for the entire season rather than $150 per month. The season usually runs from May through October, says Katie Buttine, who owns the business with her husband, Rich.

She says  it “gives us a little bit of money in the bank before we’re in full swing”  and helps to bring return customers, which represent more than half of their customer base.

Try to personalize these type of offers to your customers even recognizing the change of season, says Jack Mandel, an East Norwich marketing consultant and a retail and marketing professor at Nassau Community College in Garden City.

Something like, "Hey [customer’s name] winter is over and we want you to spring into savings,'' and then offer some kind of incentive or coupon, he says.  Or send an invite to a season reopening  with light refreshments partnering with a local bakery or vendor.

It’s important during the season to collect customer email addresses so you can reach out to them directly, he says. “Most businesses don’t build up their customer database, and this is a serious mistake.”

You can  also use social media to build momentum into the season.

Amusement parks do this with sneak peeks of new rides under construction, says Martin Lewison,, an assistant professor of business management and marketing at Farmingdale State College. And a restaurant can tease  its audience with photos of a renovation. “It keeps people engaged,” he says.

It makes sense to start promotions on reopening  four to six weeks in advance of your high season, says Lewison. Maybe offer a freebie to come opening night.

The Whales Tale in Northport,  open from around February through November, has been offering a sneak peek of  renovations on its social media pages to create excitement, says owner Sosh Andriano. In the offseason the size of the bar was tripled, an extra restroom was added and  the menu was expanded.

“We’re going into our 10th year, and we felt it was time for a face-lift,” he says.

They typically try to do something new each year,  and opening the  craft brewery Harbor Head Brewing Co. a few feet from the restaurant also has helped bring in more business.

Bottom line: “You need to get customers to engage with you very quickly, “ says Goldstein. “It’s really imperative they know how to make connections with customers.”

Fast Fact:

It pays to bring back repeat customers given that it can cost 5 to 25 times more for a business to acquire a new customer vs. retaining an existing one.

Source: Harvard Business Review

By Jamie Herzlich

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Betty Huyler Gilles, an original member of the 'Fly Girls': History of female aviators has LI ties
Stir-fried cauliflower topped with cilantro is served at Northern Chinese eatery closes on LI
Army veteran Arturo Edwards of Farmingdale with his 'Unappreciated' Vietnam vets get homecoming
On Long Island, doctors are increasingly recognizing their Opioid epidemic puts doctors under more scrutiny
This Bayport home is listed for $624,999. Owner: President may have visited $624,999 home
Pat Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo, come LI's Pat Benatar, more stars set for Music Mondays