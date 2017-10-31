CVD Equipment Corp. is buying a 180,000-square-foot facility in Central Islip for $13.9 million as part of an expansion plan for its anti-corrosion coatings business, the company said.

Shares of CVD climbed 5.7 percent to $11.70 Tuesday morning following release of a government filing outlining the deal after Monday’s market close. The stock has climbed 42 percent in the past 12 months.

The company said the acquisition of the facility, “a five-minute walk” from its Central Islip headquarters, followed evaluation of bids from “neighboring states” and other locations within New York seeking to land the facility, which will serve as headquarters for its CVD Materials Corp. subsidiary.

CVD, founded in 1982, reported having 173 employees as of Dec. 31.

In December 2016, CVD acquired assets and intellectual property of Nordborg, Denmark-based Tantaline A/S, a provider of anti-corrosion coatings. In mid-2018, the company said, it will begin offering the coatings in North America through the new facility, whose CVD manufacturing deposition equipment will allow processing of larger parts.

“The new facility for CVD Materials will help diversify our corporate product offerings and provide for less cyclicality in order levels,” Leonard Rosenbaum, chairman, president and chief executive of CVD Equipment Corp., said in a statement.

In 2011, CVD Equipment moved its headquarters from Ronkonkoma to a 120,000-square-foot facility in Central Islip.

The company posted a 46 percent decline in 2016 sales to $21 million, but almost tripled revenue in the quarter ended June 30 from $3.7 million in the 2016 period to $10.8 million.

CVD makes materials and coatings used in aerospace, medical implant, semiconductor, solar cell and other applications. Customers include NASA, Intel, Honeywell and Brookhaven National Laboratory.