Business

CVD Equipment acquires assets of MesoScribe Technologies

Acquisition will give CVD new technology and access to new markets, CEO says.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum, CVD Equipment president and chief executive, seen here on August 2011. Photo Credit: Heather Walsh

By Ken Schachter
CVD Equipment Corp. has acquired assets of St. James-based MesoScribe Technologies Inc., a maker of integrated electronics and sensors used in aircraft and satellites, CVD announced.

Financial terms of the deal, which includes acquisition of MesoScribe’s intellectual property, were not disclosed.

Jeffrey Brogan, president and chief executive at MesoScribe, was named director of sales and marketing at CVD Materials Corp., a unit of CVD Equipment.

“With this strategic acquisition, CVD gains access to an additional deposition technology, a presence in new markets and additional applications,” Leonard Rosenbaum, CVD Equipment president and chief executive, said in a news release.

CVD did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

The announcement, made after the market close Thursday, comes three days after CVD said it is buying a 180,000-square-foot facility near its Central Islip headquarters for $13.9 million as part of an expansion plan. That facility will serve as headquarters for the CVD Materials unit.

MesoScribe, founded in 2002, maintained headquarters in St. James and a manufacturing branch in Huntington Beach, California.

CVD makes equipment used to manufacture materials and coatings for the aerospace, medical, semiconductor and solar cell markets. Customers include NASA, Intel, Honeywell and Brookhaven National Lab.

Shares of CVD Equipment edged up 0.2 percent to $11.45 in midday trading Friday. The stock has risen about 45 percent in the past 12 months.

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, for Newsday.

