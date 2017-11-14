This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
CVD Equipment reports ‘record’ revenue, earnings

The Central Islip company reported revenue of $10.8 million, more than double its revenue in the 2016 quarter.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum, president and CEO of CVD

Leonard A. Rosenbaum, president and CEO of CVD Equipment Corp. (Aug. 9, 2011) Photo Credit: Heather Walsh

By Ken Schachter  kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
CVD Equipment Corp., a maker of equipment used to create materials and coatings used in the aerospace, healthcare and semiconductor industries, Tuesday reported “record” third quarter revenue and earnings.

The Central Islip company reported revenue of $10.8 million, more than double its revenue in the 2016 quarter. The company swung to net income of $1.4 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, from a loss of $85,000, or 1 cent per diluted share, in the year-earlier quarter.

“Building on the last two quarters, CVD delivered an exceptional quarter with record revenue and earnings,” CVD president and chief executive Leonard Rosenbaum said in a statement.

In October, the company said it is buying a 180,000-square-foot facility near its headquarters for $13.9 million as part of an expansion plan for its anti-corrosion coatings business.

The company had 173 employees as of Dec. 31, it previously reported.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, for Newsday.

