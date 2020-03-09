TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
Business

CVS waives prescription delivery fees in response to virus warnings

CVS said it will waive charges for home

CVS said it will waive charges for home delivery of prescription medications.  Credit: Jeff Bachner

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

CVS drug stores  are waiving charges for home delivery of prescription medications, CVS Health officials said Monday.

The Woodsocket, Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain said it was making the move in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that people at higher risk for COVID-19 complications stay home as much as possible.

The CDC said people at higher risk include the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

“The latest steps we’re taking will help ensure patients of all ages have every option available to them when it comes to filling prescriptions," said Dr. Troyen Brennan, executive vice president and chief medical officer at CVS Health.

In addition, Aetna will waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications for members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.

Caremark is working with all clients to waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications, company officials said.

"As long as COVID-19 continues to be a threat, we’ll maintain a relentless focus on how best to serve our patients, members and customers,” Brennan said.

Last week, Aetna waived co-pays for all diagnostic testing related to the coronavirus. Aetna also is offering zero co-pay telemedicine visits.

"Cost sharing will be waived for all video visits through the CVS MinuteClinic app, Aetna-covered Teladoc offerings and in-network providers," CVS wrote in a statement.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on the business of health care, banking and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search