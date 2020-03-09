CVS drug stores are waiving charges for home delivery of prescription medications, CVS Health officials said Monday.

The Woodsocket, Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain said it was making the move in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that people at higher risk for COVID-19 complications stay home as much as possible.

The CDC said people at higher risk include the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

“The latest steps we’re taking will help ensure patients of all ages have every option available to them when it comes to filling prescriptions," said Dr. Troyen Brennan, executive vice president and chief medical officer at CVS Health.

In addition, Aetna will waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications for members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.

Caremark is working with all clients to waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications, company officials said.

"As long as COVID-19 continues to be a threat, we’ll maintain a relentless focus on how best to serve our patients, members and customers,” Brennan said.

Last week, Aetna waived co-pays for all diagnostic testing related to the coronavirus. Aetna also is offering zero co-pay telemedicine visits.

"Cost sharing will be waived for all video visits through the CVS MinuteClinic app, Aetna-covered Teladoc offerings and in-network providers," CVS wrote in a statement.