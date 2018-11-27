U.S. consumers spent a record $7.9 billion online by the end of Cyber Monday, an increase of 19.3 percent over last year, according to data from Adobe Analytics, a division of San Jose, California-based software company Adobe Inc.

In the full 24-hour period, Americans spent a combined 11,000 thousand years, or a whopping 95 million hours, on online shopping, Adobe said.

Mobile transactions soared with $2.2 billion of Cyber Monday sales coming from smartphones alone, up 55.6 percent year over year, Adobe said. For the first time, more than half of shopping site visits -- 54.3 percent -- came from mobile devices.

Adobe measures transactions from 80 of the top 100 U.S. online retailers.

The day saw a significant growth spike in shoppers taking advantage of "buy online, pick up in store" offers, with 65 percent more customers picking that option this year compared to last, Adobe said. The increase follows a growing trend as retailers try to bridge offline and online experiences.

Long Island retailers who offered Cyber Monday deals reported mixed results.

Thomas Wunk, 35, co-owner of the Float Place, a flotation-therapy business with locations in Deer Park and Patchogue, said Cyber Monday sales “were a bit off” compared to last year’s. The business offered $30 off gift cards on Monday.

“People are not jumping the gun as quickly,” Wunk said. “They know businesses are extending sales past the Monday at midnight mark and feel like they have more time to shop around, compare and get the very best deal.” He said the Float Place will offer customers a variety of in-store and online discounts throughout the holiday season.

Despite shoppers’ “diluted sense of urgency," he said his business experienced an uptick in sales on Black Friday. “More people were off from work that day as opposed to Monday, so we had a wave of walk-ins who also took advantage of deals,” he said.

For East Hampton entrepreneur Casey Powers, owner of Ecocentric Mom, an organic and eco-friendly products subscription box business that operates online only, Cyber Monday is one of the biggest days of the year. Even so, it’s usually not as big a day sales-wise as Black Friday is, she said.

That changed this year.

“We sold less on Black Friday and more on Cyber Monday,” she said. “So in the end, for the weekend as a whole, business went as well as it has in past years.”

While the 10 percent off deal she offered on Cyber Monday is over, she said she'll continue offering deals that encourage consumers to place larger orders.