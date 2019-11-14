Cybersecurity workshop for manufacturers

How manufacturers can protect against cybersecurity attacks is the subject of a Dec. 5 workshop at Stony Brook University.

The free event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be held at the university’s Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology, or CEWIT, 1500 Stony Brook Rd. in Stony Brook.

The workshop is being organized by the statewide manufacturing group FuzeHub to help local manufacturers comply with new U.S. Department of Defense requirements for cybersecurity that go into effect next year.

Speakers include Patricia R. Toth, cybersecurity manager for the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership Network, Joe Spinosa, vice president of defense contractor East/West Industries in Ronkonkoma, and Bob Botticelli, chairman of the defense contractors’ advocacy group ADDAPT in East Garden City.

The registration deadline is Dec. 2. More information is available by emailing everton@fuzehub.com.