A half-day workshop to help businesses protect themselves from cyberattacks will take place on Wednesday in Melville.

The event at RXR Executive Park, 58 South Service Rd. has been organized by the Long Island Food Council. It will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon and include breakfast.

Tickets are $25 per person for council members and $50 for all others. More information is available by emailing elise@longislandfoodcouncil.com.

Speakers from businesses and universities will discuss the types of cyberattacks, how to respond to an attack and government grants for employee training.

Thomas R. Pioreck, chief information security officer at Cybersafe Solutions, a Melville computer firm, will give the keynote address.

He will be followed by Robert Tockarshewsky, vice president at the USI Insurance Solutions brokerage in Valhalla, New York, and Amir Rahmati, director of Stony Brook University’s Ethos Security & Privacy Lab, among others.

The event is sponsored by the Advanced Institute for Manufacturing, Berdon accountants, Cybersafe Solutions, FuzeHub and Stony Brook’s Manufacturing and Technology Resource Consortium.