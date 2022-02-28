TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

Preventing computer hacks is the topic of a Wednesday workshop in Melville

A half-day workshop to help businesses protect themselves

A half-day workshop to help businesses protect themselves from cyberattacks will take place at RXR Executive Park in Melville. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/GOCMEN

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

A half-day workshop to help businesses protect themselves from cyberattacks will take place on Wednesday in Melville.

The event at RXR Executive Park, 58 South Service Rd. has been organized by the Long Island Food Council. It will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon and include breakfast.

Tickets are $25 per person for council members and $50 for all others. More information is available by emailing elise@longislandfoodcouncil.com.

Speakers from businesses and universities will discuss the types of cyberattacks, how to respond to an attack and government grants for employee training.

Thomas R. Pioreck, chief information security officer at Cybersafe Solutions, a Melville computer firm, will give the keynote address.

He will be followed by Robert Tockarshewsky, vice president at the USI Insurance Solutions brokerage in Valhalla, New York, and Amir Rahmati, director of Stony Brook University’s Ethos Security & Privacy Lab, among others.

The event is sponsored by the Advanced Institute for Manufacturing, Berdon accountants, Cybersafe Solutions, FuzeHub and Stony Brook’s Manufacturing and Technology Resource Consortium.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

Jason Borowski, president of the Blue Point Civic
Brookhaven will use $1.4M to turn vacant Blue Point laundry site into park
Babylon's Main Street is home to many restauarants,
Babylon buzzes downtown and relaxes on the water
Natalie Naylor, historian and author, in front of
LI celebrates Women's History Month with film series, workshops 
Katherine Baron, center, a Ukrainian American, sings the
Ukrainian Americans rally outside Russia's LI estate
New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Adams: City vaccine mandate, school mask requirement could be lifted March 7
The decision to end the school mask mandate
School mask mandate ending in New York, Hochul says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?