U.S. seeks input on cybersecurity from Long Island businesses

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The federal government is seeking small- and medium-sized businesses on Long Island to participate in a survey about cybersecurity.

The poll, which is confidential, is designed “to identify best practices that reduce threats” to businesses’ data and information, said Steve Bulger, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Region II, which includes New York State.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Information Technology Coordinating Council are working with SBA on the cybersecurity survey.

The 41-question poll may be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NXBCNQH. The deadline for participating is Nov. 11.

For more information, contact Brian Scarpelli at BScarpelli@actonline.org or Alexandra McLeod at AMcleod@actonline.org. Both work for The App Association, an industry trade association in Washington, D.C.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

