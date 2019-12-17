TODAY'S PAPER
Family-owned D'Addario & Co. passes the reins to the next generation

John D'Addario III, left, will take on the title of CEO at D'Addario & Co. on Jan. 1, as founder and current CEO Jim D'Addario steps down. Credit: Sham Hinchey

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Jim D’Addario, long-time chief executive and a founder of guitar string maker D’Addario & Co., will step down from his post  as CEO next month, the company announced Monday.  

His nephew, company president John D’Addario III, will take over as CEO Jan. 1. He will retain the title of president.

Jim D’Addario will assume a dual role as chairman of the board and chief innovation officer.

“Obviously, I’ve got very big shoes to fill in terms of what Jim did,” John D’Addario III said Monday. “At the same time, he’s not going away. The great thing about that is we can leverage his strengths which are certainly in the innovation part of the business. That makes it a lot easier for me.”

The family-owned manufacturer, based in Farmingdale,  makes drumheads and sticks, reeds and other music accessories in addition to guitar strings.

Founded in 1973 in a 2,000-square-foot Long Island storefront by Jim D'Addario and his wife Janet, the company started modestly with 5 employees and sales of less than $500,000 its first year.

D’Addario & Co., which now sells its products in more than 130 countries, today employs more than 1,200 people and exceeded $200 million in revenue this year, the company said.

In his new role, Jim D’Addario will be responsible for driving innovation and product development initiatives.

“I look forward to being able to focus on the aspects of the business I’ve always loved most— creating new, dynamic products that solve musicians’ problems, and the innovative marketing behind them,” he said.

