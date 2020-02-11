Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has launched a new commercial brokerage.

The new company, DGNY Commercial, “represents an extraordinary opportunity for us to broaden our impact in this important market,” Deirdre O’Connell, CEO of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s, said in a statement released Monday. “Over the past decade, we have brokered a number of significant commercial transactions in New York City, the Hamptons, and elsewhere on the Island. It’s time for us to stake an ever greater claim with DGNY Commercial.”

Based at the Americana Manhasset shopping center in Manhasset, with 15 licensed agents and brokers who previously handled commercial transactions for Daniel Gale Sotheby’s, DGNY is in “a high visibility, central location that puts us right in front of our current and future clients,” Alison Faranello, DGNY Commercial’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Faranello joined Daniel Gale Sotheby's five years ago, after working in commercial and investment banking. As director of corporate development at Daniel Gale Sotheby's, she has spent the past year working on the launch of the new company. Faranello received her M.B.A. summa cum laude from Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business, and she is a graduate of Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s said.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s represented both the buyer and seller in the $6.175 million sale of the hotel and wedding venue Gansett Green Manor in Amagansett last summer. It also handled both sides of the transaction in the $5 million sale of the Inn at East Hampton in 2018. In addition, DGNY Commercial recently brokered the $5.225 million sale of a retail shopping center in Bethpage, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s said.