Nassau County has secured $2 million in federal funds to support day-care programs for low-income families through September 2021, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday.

Nassau is among 17 counties and cities sharing $20 million from Uncle Sam that will be administered by the state Office of Children and Family Services.

The funds will allow more children to be cared for, so their parents can take full-time jobs, said Sheila J. Poole, commissioner of children and family services.

“Quality, affordable child care should never be a barrier for families participating in the workforce,” she said. “This funding will further our goal of increasing available subsidized child care in high-need communities in all regions of the state.”

Nassau is the only local community to receive the federal funds.