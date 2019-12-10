TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
Business

Nassau wins $2M in federal funding to subsidize child care

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Nassau County has secured $2 million in federal funds to support day-care programs for low-income families through September 2021, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday.

Nassau is among 17 counties and cities sharing $20 million from Uncle Sam that will be administered by the state Office of Children and Family Services.

The funds will allow more children to be cared for, so their parents can take full-time jobs, said Sheila J. Poole, commissioner of children and family services.

“Quality, affordable child care should never be a barrier for families participating in the workforce,” she said. “This funding will further our goal of increasing available subsidized child care in high-need communities in all regions of the state.”

Nassau is the only local community to receive the federal funds.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search