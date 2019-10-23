TODAY'S PAPER
Day #1 of the No Spend Challenge: 'What was I thinking?'

Newsday reporter Daysi Calavia-Robertson and her children Carolina, 2, and FDR, 3, are all smiles while enjoying dinner at home on the first day of the family's #NoSpendChallenge. Photo Credit: Newsday / Daysi Calavia-Robertson

By Daysi Calavia-Robertson daysi.calavia-robertson@newsday.com @Daysi_CL
It’s been said that the first day of anything is the hardest. The first day of school. The first day at a new job. The first day starting a diet. In my case, my first day giving the #NoSpendChallenge a go was certainly trying but I’m sure it’ll be an easy ride from here on out, right?

Yeah right! I know that won’t be the case. I mean, I do have two toddlers at home, so who am I kidding?  

Honestly, I’m not sure what I was thinking when I committed to spending only on the essentials — rent, day care, groceries, gas, car and utility bills — and nothing else — for a full month.

Sipping a caramel latte in the car by myself is sometimes the only thing still keeping me sane. This month is certainly going to be interesting. And if the first morning was any indication, it will also be hectic.

Not being able to make a pit stop at Dunkin for my beloved egg and cheese breakfast wrap meant I had to wake up an hour earlier and spend half of it whipping up my own version of a breakfast sandwich. It meant chewing fast and gulping my coffee as I yelled over at my children (yes, with my mouth full of food!) to “Share!” and stop flailing at each other with toy trucks.

With my hands full of blankets, book bags, and my own bagged lunch, I hurried us all out of the apartment and down the stairs. Of course in all the rush, my precious iPhone slipped out of my hands and took such a hard fall even Siri said "ouch!" I screamed, too: “Oh no, my phone!” to which my son sweetly looked up at me and said nonchalantly, ‘It’s OK, Mommy, I’ll just buy you a new one.”

Sigh … bless his heart.

Only 29 more days? Bring it on #NoSpendChallenge.  

Headshot of Newsday employee Daysi Calavia-Robertson on June

Daysi Calavia-Robertson is a business reporter who covers agriculture, retail, travel and tourism, and special interest topics. She has covered lifestyle and entertainment, on-camera.

