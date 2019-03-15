The deadline for nominations for Newsday's second annual Top Workplaces awards has been extended to April 19.

So far 87 Long Island companies have signed up to participate in the program, which honors organizations where employees feel engaged, appreciated and empowered.

Newsday has again partnered with Energage, a research firm that conducts surveys into organizational health, to identify workplaces where employees feel their work is valued; where they identify with the company’s goals and vision; and where they have confidence in their leadership.

Last year, 116 local workplaces — private businesses, nonprofits and governments — chose to be part of the program. Energage sent surveys to nearly 44,000 employees at those organizations.

Based on the results of more than 24,000 anonymous responses, Energage designated 74 organizations as Top Workplaces. Newsday recognized the winners in October during a gala awards night at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

For 2018, Bethpage Federal Credit Union ranked No. 1 among large employers (500-plus workers on Long Island); Country Life, a Hauppauge vitamin company, topped the list of medium employers (150-499 employees); and Glen Cove-based TLC Family of Camps & Inns won among small employers (50-149 employees).

Any organization with 50 or more employees in Nassau and Suffolk counties may participate.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Go to newsday.com/nominate to submit a nomination. For questions or to submit a nomination by phone, call 516-274-0621.

Employees will be asked to complete an anonymous, 24-question, five-minute survey this spring. There is no cost to companies or employees to participate.

Energage, based in Exton, Pennsylvania, was founded in 2006. It surveyed 2.6 million workers at more than 7,500 organizations last year and weighs the responses against its national data to determine which companies are Top Workplaces.

In October, Newsday will publish a special section featuring Long Island's 2019 Top Workplaces and hold a celebration dinner for companies that make the list.