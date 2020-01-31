Coronavirus outbreak cancels flights, causes stock market drop

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

American Airlines says it is suspending flights beginning Friday through March 27.

Delta says its suspension will not take effect until Feb. 6 to ensure that customers looking to exit China can do so.

Delta's suspension will last until April 30. Other U.S. carriers have curtailed service to China, while several European airlines have suspended it altogether.

Stocks are down more than 350 points on Wall Street amid ongoing uncertainty about the economic impact of the virus outbreak that originated in China.

Energy and technology shares were among the early laggards. Exxon dropped after its quarterly profit missed expectations. Amazon shares jumped after the company reported strong fourth-quarter profit and sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 380 points to 28,479 as of noon.