The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 197 of the United Derrickmen and Riggers union will begin taking applications Monday for 25 stone derrickman and rigger apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Local 197 office, 47-10 32nd Place, Suite 403, in Long Island City, Queens, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays, until June 18 or until 250 forms are distributed, whichever comes first.

Stone derrickmen and riggers, also called stonemasons, build walls, piers and other structures as well as laying walks and curbstones.

The apprenticeship applications must be submitted via postal mail and be postmarked no later than June 23. A $25 application fee will be charged.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, participate in an interview, and pass physical aptitude and drug tests.

More information is available by calling 718-361-6534.