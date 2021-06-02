TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

Union recruiting  25 stonemason apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 197 of the United Derrickmen and Riggers union will begin taking applications Monday for 25 stone derrickman and rigger apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Local 197 office, 47-10 32nd Place, Suite 403, in Long Island City, Queens, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays, until June 18 or until 250 forms are distributed, whichever comes first.

Stone derrickmen and riggers, also called stonemasons, build walls, piers and other structures as well as laying walks and curbstones.

The apprenticeship applications must be submitted via postal mail and be postmarked no later than June 23. A $25 application fee will be charged.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, participate in an interview, and pass physical aptitude and drug tests.

More information is available by calling 718-361-6534.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Tuesday criticized bail
Shea: Bail reforms have NYPD 'chasing our tail'
Fernando Ramirez Jr. arriving in court in a
Driver gets maximum sentence for DWI crash that killed father of 4
Lawrence Grammer leaves the Nassau County Courthouse in
Defendant takes stand at his murder trial in Nassau
Ana Quintanilla, a nursing student at Molloy College,
State: COVID-19 levels stay low in Memorial Day test results
Varun Datt is seen in police custody in
Police: Uncle saves toddler as car careens onto Syosset sidewalk
Restaurants are trying to extend the lucrative service
Battle over extending restaurant alcohol-to-go sales for a year
Didn’t find what you were looking for?