Dick's destroying all the guns it pulled from its shelves

Dick's Sporting Goods in Madison, Miss., seen here on March 1.

Dick's Sporting Goods in Madison, Miss., seen here on March 1. Photo Credit: AP/AP / Rogelio V. Solis

By The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Dick's Sporting Goods is destroying all the guns and accessories that it stopped selling earlier this year after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The retailer said Tuesday that it is in the process of destroying all the firearms it pulled from its shelves, rather than trying to return them to their manufacturers.

Dick's made headlines in February when, in the aftermath of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, it banned the sale of assault-style rifles and the sale of all guns to anyone younger than 21. Other retailers followed suit, including Walmart, which also raised its minimum-age rules for firearms.

Dick's is based in the Pittsburgh area. The company's decision to destroy the guns was first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

By The Associated Press

