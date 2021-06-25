TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

Nonprofits have until July 2 to apply for Isaias disaster loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering disaster

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering disaster assistance loans to nonprofits affected by Tropical Storm Isaias. Credit: SBA

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Museums, colleges, libraries, soup kitchens and other private nonprofits are facing a July 2 deadline to apply for federal disaster loans to pay for damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias in August 2020.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting applications for its Economic Injury Disaster Loan, or EIDL, officials said.

The loans are up to $2 million per applicant with a term of as long as 30 years. The interest rate is 2.75%.

The money may be used as working capital and applicants aren’t required to have suffered property damage from the storm.

Nonprofits should use Disaster Declaration #16695 when applying for the EIDL at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

More information is available by calling 800-659-2955.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

Teen accidentally locks self in former bank vault
The Suffolk County Legislature has approved a 3%
Lawmakers back 3% hike in Suffolk funding for SCCC
Joseph Borgen of Lawrence, who was beaten and
NYPD: 4th arrest made in anti-Semitic attack on LI man
The Wheatley School in Old Westbury, where a
Advocate: Wheatley graduate harassed over commencement speech
Elmer Gutierrez arrives at the Nassau County Courthouse
Nassau DA: MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to murder
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Jacquelyn
Feds create new environmental justice team
Didn’t find what you were looking for?