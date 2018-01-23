TODAY'S PAPER
Disney offering staff $1,000 bonuses, new education funding

The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in this Aug. 7, 2017 file photo. Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
The Walt Disney Co. will give more than 125,000 eligible employees a one-time $1,000 cash bonus and invest $50 million in an education funding program.

The media company said Tuesday the bonuses will go to all full and part-time non-executive employees, either hourly or salaried, who have been with the company since January 1, 2018, and are based in the U.S.

Nearly 88,000 hourly employees will be eligible for the education program which will cover tuition costs. Along with the initial $50 million investment, the Burbank, California company will provide up to $25 million annually for the program.

