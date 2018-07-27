TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Afternoon
84° Good Afternoon
Business

Shareholders OK Disney's $73.1B acquisition of Fox entertainment

The Walt Disney Co. logo on a screen

The Walt Disney Co. logo on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 8, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
Print

Disney's $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment division is one step closer after shareholders approved the deal Friday.

The tie-up brings together Marvel's X-Men and Avengers franchises and creates an entertainment behemoth in the digital streaming era. The shareholder vote caps a saga that began in December 2017, when Disney made its first offer for part of Rupert Murdoch's media conglomerate. It kicked off a bidding war with Comcast, which dropped out last week to focus on attempted buyout of the European pay-TV operator Sky.

The Fox deal will help Disney compete with technology players like Amazon and Netflix. The agreement is not expected to close for several months and still requires regulatory approvals.

More news

Coach Carl Johnson of Bridgehampton during the production ‘Killer Bees’ film explores Hamptons hoop dreams
Friday's temperatures are expected to head up to Forecast: Chance of showers, storms this afternoon
Local EMS and other first responders arrive to Officials: Off-duty officer rescues swimmers
Located in Field 2 of Eisenhower Park, the Popular free spray park reopens on LI
Lisbeth Mejía, 19, of Hempstead, a supermarket cashier, LI workers at risk of automation seek retraining
Ryan Shea, seen on Thursday with Bean, is Cat-friendly cafe coming to LI