TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
75° Good Afternoon
Business

Disney's bid for Fox clears U.S. antitrust hurdle

By The Associated Press
Print

The Walt Disney Co. has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $71.3 billion bid for Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets.

That sets the clock ticking for the deal to be completed. Disney has 90 days to seal the acquisition, with an option to extend for another 90 days.

The Department of Justice said Wednesday Disney must first sell its 22 regional sports networks.

Fox's assets have been the target of bidding war between Comcast and Disney. Comcast offered nearly $66 billion for Fox's assets, which include the FX network and the studio that houses the X-Men franchise.

Fox has the option to consider other offers and Comcast could raise its bid.

Telecom and broadband providers have been buying content makers to counter competition from companies like Netflix and Amazon.

By The Associated Press

More news

Rob Walker leaves federal court in Central Islip Trial of former Mangano aide to last a week, prosecutors say
Oysters on the half shell will be part LI chef creates extravagant menu for auto show
Waters off Long Beach Boulevard, where a swimmer Body found on Long Beach shoreline, police say
An artist's rendering of the proposed Caithness II Town to wait on Yaphank power plant vote
Ahead of the fight for Long Island iced Long Island iced tea duel takes place today
A multivehicle crash caused the closure of all Crash closes LIE's westbound lanes, officials say