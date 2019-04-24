LI cloud data hosting firm sold to Virginia business

Diverse Technology Solutions Inc., an Islip Terrace-based cloud data hosting firm that services small- to medium-sized companies in the Northeast and Florida, has been acquired by a Virigina-based technology business.

Ntiva Inc., an IT services and cybersecurity firm in McLean, Virginia, completed the purchase of Diverse Technology late last month. The local company will change its name as part of the acquisition, but its 15 Long Island employees will remain with the operation. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The acquisition was in the employees' and customers’ best interest,” said Clayton Hart, founder and former chief executive of the 20-year-old firm. “They wanted to be in the Northeast, East and Southeast, and we had that market. We’re really looking forward to expanding.”

Hart will stay with the company and oversee the Northeast and Southeast operations.

"We are excited to welcome the DTS team to the Ntiva family, adding experience and talent as we continue to grow our footprint," Steven Freidkin, chief executive of Ntiva, said in a statement.

Ntiva is owned by Southfield Capital, a Greenwich, Connecticut, private equity firm.

Diverse Technology hosts data and applications in the cloud for companies.

In 2016 Diverse Technology purchased Voitual, an internet phone service provider in Delray Beach, Florida.