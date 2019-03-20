Film on African-Americans in business part of LI event

A vendor showcase and partial screening of a new documentary, “Boss: The Black Experience in Business,” are set for March 28 in Long Beach.

Sponsored by the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce Inc., the event also will include a presentation of city citations to the chamber’s 2019 small business women honorees, said Phil Andrews, president of the chamber.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Long Beach Martin Luther King Center, 615 Riverside Blvd. A screening of the first 30 minutes of the documentary will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Directed by filmmaker Stanley Nelson, winner of Peabody and Emmy awards, “Boss: The Black Experience in Business” is a new two-hour documentary that traces the history of African-American entrepreneurship and innovation.

The movie will premiere in full nationwide at 8 p.m. April 23 on PBS stations, and will be available for streaming April 24 at pbs.org/boss.

The Long Beach screening is being presented courtesy of Thirteen/WNET.

Exhibiting vendors at the Long Beach event will represent various industries, including health care and beauty, food, motivational speaking, training consultancies and financial services.

Vendor applications will be accepted until March 27. The fee for a booth is $35.

The deadline to RSVP as an attendee is 3 p.m. March 28. There is no fee to attend.

For more information, email info@liaacc.org or visit liaacc.org.