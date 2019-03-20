TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
Business

Film on African-Americans in business part of LI event

A partial screening of "Boss: The Black Experience in Business" will be among the events presented by the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce in Long Beach on March 28.

By Tory N. Parrish tory.parrish@newsday.com @ToryParrish1
Print

A vendor showcase and partial screening of a new documentary, “Boss: The Black Experience in Business,” are set for March 28 in Long Beach.

Sponsored by the Long Island African American  Chamber of Commerce Inc., the event also will include a presentation of city citations to the chamber’s 2019 small business women honorees, said Phil Andrews, president of the chamber.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Long Beach Martin Luther King Center, 615 Riverside Blvd. A screening of the first 30 minutes of the documentary will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Directed by filmmaker Stanley Nelson, winner of Peabody and Emmy awards, “Boss: The Black Experience in Business” is a new two-hour documentary that traces the history of African-American entrepreneurship and innovation.

The movie will premiere in full nationwide at 8 p.m. April 23 on PBS stations, and will be available for streaming April 24 at pbs.org/boss.

The Long Beach screening is being presented courtesy of Thirteen/WNET.

Exhibiting vendors at the Long Beach event will represent various industries, including health care and beauty, food, motivational speaking, training consultancies and financial services.

Vendor applications will be accepted until March 27. The fee for a booth is $35.

The deadline to RSVP as an attendee is 3 p.m. March 28. There is no fee to attend.

For more information, email info@liaacc.org or visit liaacc.org.

Newsday

Tory N. Parrish covers retail and small business for Newsday. She has worked at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Observer-Dispatch in Utica, N.Y.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

LIPA trustees approved an $84 million, 20-year contract LIPA approves food scraps-to-power plant
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards LI businessman seeks to dismiss Swift's countersuit
Will Ferraro, 35, of Selden is running on Dem political activist to run for town supervisor
Suffolk County Community College President Shaun McKay. SCCC trustees weigh President McKay's fate 
Jermaine Williams, vice president for student affairs at NCC names Jermaine Williams its new president
Lucky the dog survived a dash across the Lucky the dog and his mad dash across the LIE