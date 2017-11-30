Dollar General enters Long Island market with three locations
The discount retailer, with more than 14,000 stores nationwide, is moving into former Family Dollar locations.
Dollar General, one of the nation’s 20 largest retailers by sales, has set up shop on Long Island. The discount chain has opened three new stores, in Lindenhurst, Patchogue and Shirley.
The Lindenhurst and Patchogue locations opened in October, while the Shirley store began operations earlier this month, according to a company spokesman.
The Shirley location, located on William Floyd...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED