Business

Dollar General enters Long Island market with three locations

The discount retailer, with more than 14,000 stores nationwide, is moving into former Family Dollar locations.

The Dollar General location on South. Ocean Avenue

The Dollar General location on South. Ocean Avenue in Patchogue, seen here on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Photo Credit: Ted Starkey

By Edward Starkey  edward.starkey@newsday.com
Dollar General, one of the nation’s 20 largest retailers by sales, has set up shop on Long Island. The discount chain has opened three new stores, in Lindenhurst, Patchogue and Shirley.

The Lindenhurst and Patchogue locations opened in October, while the Shirley store began operations earlier this month, according to a company spokesman.

The Shirley location, located on William Floyd...

