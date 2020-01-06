A Dollar Tree in Deer Park will turn 4 years old and close in the same month, as the chain continues to expand on Long Island.

The 13,000-square-foot store is scheduled to shut its doors in the middle of this month, said Kayleigh M. Painter, spokeswoman for Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree Inc.

The store is at 550 Commack Road in the Deer Park Commons shopping center.

Painter did not say specifically why the store was closing.

“We occasionally close stores for a variety of reasons, including sale of the property, end of a lease term, etc.,” she said.

Still, several Dollar Trees have opened recently or are planned on Long Island, as the discount retailer has been on a fast expansion nationwide amid growing consumer demand for bargains.

Also, dollar stores, including Family Dollar, which is also owned by Dollar Tree Inc., are gaining a larger share of the grocery market.

There are 50 Dollar Trees on Long Island now.

The following stores opened in 2019 or will open within a few months on Long Island:

A Dollar Tree with 9,500 square feet opened at 1626 New York Ave. in Huntington Station in June.

A 10,500-square-foot Dollar Tree opened in August in a small shopping center at 20 Smith St. in Farmingdale, near the Adventureland amusement park on Broadhollow Road.

A Dollar Tree will open in part of a former OfficeMax in Falcaro’s Plaza on Burnside Avenue in Lawrence in February, said Kristen Moore, spokeswoman for Brixmor Property Group, the Manhattan-based owner of the shopping center. The discount store, which will occupy 10,533 square feet, was initially expected to open in the third quarter of 2019. A Planet Fitness opened in the rest of the old OfficeMax space, 20,120 square feet, on Dec. 20, Moore said.

At Riverhead Commons, a 45,086-square-foot, former Sports Authority store at 1160 Old Country Road will be divided into a 14,800-square-foot Dollar Tree; 20,075-square-foot Planet Fitness; and 10,210-square-foot tenant that has yet to be determined, said Joseph Scimone, managing member of Lighthouse Realty Partners LLC, the Valley Stream company that manages the shopping center for the Melville-based owner, the Serota Organization. The Dollar Tree and gym will open in the spring, Scimone said.

Dollar Tree Inc. said it planned to open 350 Dollar Trees and convert 200 of its Family Dollar stores to Dollar Trees in 2019.

As of Nov. 2, there were 7,447 Dollar Trees, a 7.6 percent increase from the 6,923 a year earlier.

