A book publisher with offices in Mineola will lay off nearly half of its local employees as part of a major restructuring of its operations, according to the company and a state filing.

Dover Publications, a subsidiary of multinational printing company LSC Communications, plans to lay off 23 of its 59 employees in Mineola starting in February, the company said in its state WARN notice.

"We greatly appreciate all of the hard work and years of service of our employees affected by this restructuring," Rajeev Balakrishna, president of LSC’s Publishing Group and the firm’s deputy general counsel, said in a statement. "We are taking these necessary steps today to preserve Dover as a successful publishing house for the future.”

Under the state's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification rule, companies with at least 50 full-time employees are required to file a notice of a mass layoff or closing 90 days in advance. The state posted the Dover Publications WARN notice on its website last week.

As part of the restructuring, the publisher will focus more on its most successful product categories, including children’s books and adult coloring books.

Dover, founded in 1941, publishes more than 10,000 titles, including activity books for kids, arts and crafts, and reprints of classic literature.