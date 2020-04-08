Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street 

Stocks are opening moderately higher on Wall Street following weakness overseas as global trading remains unstable amid deep uncertainty over how bad the economic toll of the coronavirus will be.

The tentative climb early Wednesday came a day after a big gain for the S&P 500 vanished suddenly. Investors have been blindly trying to guess how badly the outbreak will hurt corporate profits as travel and businesses shut down across the world.

France’s central bank said that country’s economy has entered a recession with a 6% drop in the first three months of the year.