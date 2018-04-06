TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
51° Good Evening
Business

Renewed trade tensions send stocks lower

A logo for the NYSE above the trading

A logo for the NYSE above the trading floor on Wall Street on Dec. 27, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Mark Lennihan

By The Associated Press
Print

Another flare-up in trade tensions between the U.S. and China sent the stock market sharply lower for the second time this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 572 points Friday, having traded down as much as 767. It fell modestly for the week.

Caterpillar dropped 3.5 percent, the most in the Dow. Caterpillar and other industrial companies rely heavily on overseas sales and could suffer if commerce is curtailed by rising trade barriers.

The latest market swing came after President Donald Trump proposed tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods.

The Dow recovered some of its worse losses to end down 2.3 percent at 23,932.

The S&P 500 fell 58 points, or 2.2 percent, to 2,604. The Nasdaq composite dropped 161 points, or 2.3 percent, to 6,915.

By The Associated Press

More news

Pedro Merchant, accused of the murder of Dante LI gang member pleads guilty in 2013 fatal shooting
Raymond Hansen, 25, of East Patchogue, brought weapon DA: Jake’s 58 guest with gun ‘concerning’
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks at an Zinke calls for more wind proposals off LI
Fifth-graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Island Not Common Core anymore: 2018 state testing FAQs
Harendra Singh walks out of federal court in Power on Trial: Mr. Singh, ‘you’re excused’
Riverhead Town Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, shown in 2017, Councilwoman criticized for private meeting