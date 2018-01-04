Dow trades above 25,000 points

The Dow Jones industrial average traded above 25,000 points for the first time, blasting through another 1,000-point milestone. The Dow’s latest breakthrough came in early trading Thursday and just five weeks after closing above 24,000 points for the first time. Technology companies and banks had some of the biggest gains in early trading. Wells Fargo rose 1.9 percent and Microsoft rose 0.7 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,722. The Dow Jones industrials increased 118 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,037. The Nasdaq climbed 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,081.

ASIA’S DAY: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 3.3 percent to finish at 23,506.33 in the celebratory first trading session of the year. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1 percent higher to 6,077.10. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.8 percent to 2,466.46, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5 percent to 30,736.48, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5 percent to 3,385.71. Shares in Southeast Asia were mostly higher.

NORTH KOREA: Shares fell in South Korea on selling of automaker stocks despite surprise overtures from Pyongyang suggesting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may seek better ties with the south. Seoul quickly offered to meet, and the two sides made preliminary contact through a newly reopened cross-border communication channel. It was unclear if those moves will help vanquish the shadow cast over the region by North Korea’s missile launches and its strongest-ever nuclear bomb test.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 26 cents to $61.89 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added $1.26, or 2.1 percent, to $61.63 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, picked up 14 cents to $67.98 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.64 yen from 112.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.2031 from $1.2014.