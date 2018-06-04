The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Central Islip today approved the sale of Dowling College’s 105-acre Brookhaven campus In Shirley to Triple Five Aviation Industries LLC for $14 million.

At the Monday hearing, representatives, creditors and trustees of the defunct liberal arts college requested that Judge Robert E. Grossman approve the sale, allowing for Triple Five Aviation and Dowling’s estate to close the real estate transaction within 45 days. Triple Five Aviation is a subsidiary of the Triple Five Group of Companies – the majority partner in a joint venture to redevelop the Enterprise Park at Calverton known as EPCAL.

Triple Five plans to use the Shirley site — which includes a 70-room dormitory, an athletic complex, a two-building office and classroom complex, and a 7,500-square-foot airplane hangar — to complement the aviation technology it wants to develop at EPCAL.

“We’re excited,” Stuart Bienenstock, director of business development for Triple Five Group, said after the afternoon hearing. “This will really give us the opportunity to kick-start the implementation of our regional vision.”

In 2016, the college ran out of funds, lost its accreditation and closed. Dowling said It had $54 million in long-term debt and filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2016.

The Brookhaven property is the second campus the college has sold since it filed for bankruptcy. Dowling’s 25-acre Oakdale campus — including the William K. Vanderbilt Mansion — was sold at auction last year to NCF Capital Ltd., a Hong Kong company, for $26.1 million; it is now owned by Mercury International LLC, an entity affiliated with NCF.