Long Island downtowns will compete for a third year for a $10 million state grant to boost their redevelopment efforts.

Municipalities have until June 1 to submit applications for Cuomo’s annual Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which provides $10 million to one community in each of the state's 10 regions, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

Hicksville was the Island winner last year, besting 20 other downtowns. Westbury won in 2016.

Applications will be reviewed by the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council and one will be forwarded to state officials for the funding.

Applicants will be judged on eight factors including the compactness of the downtown area, future job growth, proximity to housing and strategy for redevelopment.

Cuomo said on Tuesday, “This new round of funding will provide these downtowns new opportunities to rebuild…and foster growth that will be felt across the entire region.”

Westbury Mayor Peter I. Cavallaro said the $10 million award is helping to “bring new life to our downtown" which will generate economic activity that helps area businesses, arts groups and homeowners. "The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is important to make our communities more sustainable and adapted to the health and future of Long Island," he said.

More information about the competition can be found at ny.gov/dri.