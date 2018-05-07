The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council will hold an information session Wednesday for municipalities seeking state funding through Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The three-year-old initiative awards one $10 million grant in each of the state’s 10 regions. Westbury and Hicksville have been the Island’s past winners.

The application deadline is June 1.

The information session will run 1-3 p.m. in the Long Island office of Empire State Development, 150 Motor Parkway, Suite 311, in Hauppauge.

RSVP to annmarie.proscia@esd.ny.gov.

More information can be found at regionalcouncils.ny.gov/long-island