Info session for municipalities on $10M downtown revitalization grant
The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council will hold an information session Wednesday for municipalities seeking state funding through Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The three-year-old initiative awards one $10 million grant in each of the state’s 10 regions. Westbury and Hicksville have been the Island’s past winners.
The application deadline is June 1.
The information session will run 1-3 p.m. in the Long Island office of Empire State Development, 150 Motor Parkway, Suite 311, in Hauppauge.
RSVP to annmarie.proscia@esd.ny.gov.
More information can be found at regionalcouncils.ny.gov/long-island
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.