Ratepayers who suffered "potential damages and harm" in the wake of PSEG Long Island’s much-criticized response to Tropical Storm Isaias will get the chance to sound off Tuesday in a special state forum.

Rory I. Lancman, the recently appointed state special counsel for ratepayer protection, will oversee the virtual forum at 4 p.m. today.

The forum will allow Lancman and the state to "receive comments regarding potential damage and harm suffered by ratepayers as a result of electric service providers’ performance" before, during and after the storm, which knocked out power to more than 535,000 Long Island customers. Previous forums have already been held for customers throughout the state.

Comments from ratepayers will become part of the official record of the case and "may be utilized by the special counsel as part of direct testimony admitted into the record" of the case. A Department of Public Service investigation of the storm has already found more than 70 potential violations by PSEG, and the state has recommended that LIPA evaluate terminating its contract with PSEG, perhaps even before its 2025 expiration.

There are two ways to access the online event:

Customers can call 518-549-0500 and dial in the access code 179 605 5191.

Or they can do so on their computers at webex.com, and entering the event number 179 605 5191, with the password: Jan12-4pm

Ratepayers are being asked to provide information on how they were affected by the outage, whether they received timely, accurate information from the utility about the storm and service before, during and after the storm, and whether the utility was response to their information requests.

Speakers must register to comment before 12 p.m. Tuesday. They can do so by calling 800-342-3330, and follow prompts for event code, 179 605 5191.

PSEG is already under fire from LIPA for its response to the storm, which left customers unable to contact the utility due to faulty computer and communications systems, and the lack of a backup plan. LIPA has said PSEG has failed to fully repair those systems. Among a list of options, LIPA is exploring converting to a fully public utility to address the problems.

PSEG has said it is believes the current public-private arrangement with LIPA is the best alternative, and noted it is "working with LIPA and the DPS to address the recommendations in LIPA’s 90-day report and to regain the trust and confidence of LIPA."